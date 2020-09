Gemma wooes Linex and Barakah The Prince to an epic Ndinewe feature

Zimbabwe’s beloved songstress Gemma Griffiths has wooed Tanzanian Linex and Barakah The Prince to feature in her soulful hit single titled Ndinewe.

The saccharine vocals and lyrics of the Ndinewe remix are a musical love canapé that appreciates the presence and exploits of a beloved partner in a sweet melodious fashion.