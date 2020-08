WATCH – Doc Vikela in new skit mocking Mnangagwa over new amendment

Comedian Doc Vikela in his new Simuka Comedy skit takes a satirical jab at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration’s efforts to pursue the unpopular constitutional amendment number 2 which seeks to remove the running mate clause enshrined in the Constitution.

Doc Vikela satirically portrays Mnangagwa as a rhetorical leader who pretends to listen to the grievances and submissions of the citizens while he completely does the opposite.