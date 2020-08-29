“The army should not be begged to return back to the barracks” – Jonathan Moyo

Self exiled former cabinet minister professor Jonathan Moyo says the military should not be begged to return back to the barracks and stop meddling in Zimbabwe’ political affairs because it is a mandate enshrined in the Constitution.

Moyo bemoans that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has taken over the oversight of the police and intelligence functions, exemplified by the visible fact that soldiers now control roadblocks and all checkpoints in the country, including law and order operations in residential areas and villages.