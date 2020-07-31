Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
WATCH – Zimbabwe agrees to pay USD$ 3,5 billion to compensate white farmers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has agreed to pay USD$ 3,5 billion to compensate white commercial farmers that were evicted two decades ago.

The compensation agreement is a policy shift from Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe signature land seizure policy that soured relations with the west.

In 2001 Mugabe’s government embarked on a fast track land reform programme arguing it was redressing colonial imbalances, 4,500 white commercial farmers were violently evicted and the land redistributed to over 300 thousand black families.

 

