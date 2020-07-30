WATCH: Tsenengamu tells police to probe Chinamasa for inciting violence

Rebellious former ZANU PF youth leader cum anti-government political activist Godfrey Tsenengamu has lashed out at the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for failing to arrest acting ZANU PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa for inciting violence this week.

Tsenengamu who is currently in hiding as political tensions continue to escalate ahead of July 31 protests, quizzed why Chinamasa who threatened that ZANU PF would unleash violence to every citizen who participated in the July 31 protests was allowed to walk scot free while the police are seeking activists who endorsed the anti-corruption protests.