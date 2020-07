MDC Alliance youth assembly national spokesperson Steven Sarkozy Chuma has vowed to come out from hiding and lead the July 31 protests at the forefront despite security forces having shut down the country’s major cities ahead of the much talked about demonstrations.

Chuma stressed he would march to Harare’s CBD encouraging Zimbabwean citizens to rise up against ZANU PF political elites that continue to loot and steal from the national coffers at the expense of the masses.