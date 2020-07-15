VIDEO “leaked” of riot police conducting ‘drills’ to “thwart” July 31 demo

A leaked video of riot police in Zimbabwe carrying out drills ahead of the planned July 31 nationwide protests has gone viral on social media circles arousing mixed speculations.

Some citizens speculate that the rattled ZANU PF government is preparing to use excessive lethal force to thwart the slanted July 31 nationwide protests.

The other school of thought is that the state purposely leaked the video to instill fear on protesters that they face an imminent violent clash with security forces baying for blood.