Van Choga ft. Ay Poyoo collabo rocks airwaves

Self-styled, unorthodox comic ZimDancehall chanter Valentine Choga affectionately known as Van Choga latest music offering Ghetto Rules that features Ghanaian internet sensation Ay Poyoo has been trending on YouTube and other media circles since its release a day ago.

Ghetto Rules has managed to attract 96 thousand views on YouTube although being an audio visual song.

Van Choga and Ay Payoo in Ghetto Rules use comic overtones and undertones to lyrically describe how ghetto youths actually survive on a day to day basis without ‘slaying.’