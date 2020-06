Undoubtedly the song of the moment. Poptain & Allanah with the smash hit – Fadza Mutengi. This a Nash TV presentation dubbed COLOR VIBES.

According to Nash TV “Color Vibes seeks to present the real unfiltered artist experience. A true reflection away from the glitz and glam of music videos and bands. We strive to give the audience a one on one encounter with the artist for a memorable experience.”