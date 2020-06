“I did not murder anyone while I was in Zanu PF,” says expelled Tsenengamu

In March this year Zanu PF expelled the ruling party’s former Youth League secretary for the Commissariat Godfrey Tsenengamu citing indiscipline.

Tsenengamu who was suspended together with youth secretary Lewis Matutu for claiming that various individuals, among them Kuda Tagwirei, had captured State institutions, was axed for “continued disparaging of senior party members.”