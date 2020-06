Years of drought in Zimbabwe have led to water shortages. And in many urban areas, landowners are being blamed for invading and building on wetlands. Environmentalists say this has led to a drastic decline in groundwater levels. Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Harare.

