Mashakada says Herald story quoting him on ‘fake abductions’ is ‘malicious and fake’ – VIDEO

Opposition Hatfield MP Dr Tapiwa Mashakada says the Herald story claiming he said the MDC Alliance ‘faked abductions’ is ‘malicious and fake’.

The state owned Herald newspaper had earlier ran a story claiming the MDC Alliance “systematically fakes abductions to tarnish the image of the Government.”