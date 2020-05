Former ZANU PF Youth League boss, Godfrey Tsenengamu who was sacked from the ruling party has launched a new pressure group called the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe.

Tsenengamu was expelled after addressing a press conference where he and Lewis Matutu claimed top allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa including Kuda Tagwirei, had captured State institutions and were running cartels that were bleeding the country’s economy.