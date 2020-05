Pastor Shingi Munyeza, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advisors, delivers another blunt sermon telling Zimbabweans that the November 2017 military coup was a massive mistake.

Munyeza who leads the Borrowdale Community Church Faith Ministries says “never embrace expediency at the expense of posterity. The turn we took in 2017 was a Plan B, it was not God’s order.”

To watch the full sermon, see below