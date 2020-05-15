Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa visits tortured leaders in hospital

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa briefs the media after visiting the abducted and tortured youth assembly leaders in Harare.

The three women, including the country’s youngest parliament member, Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri were allegedly arrested at a roadblock after Wednesday’s protest in the capital, Harare, but family members and lawyers failed to locate them.

According to MDC Alliance officials, the women were found by a roadside in Mashonaland Central Province just outside the capital. They were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.