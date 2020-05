MDC Alliance activist Cecilia Chimbiri narrates her ordeal at the hands of State Security Agents from her hospital bed in Harare. “They kept touching me all over the body and also beat us using the butt of their guns,” she said, writhing in pain.

Chimbiri said they were stopped by police at a roadblock and taken to a police station where they were bundled into a private car, hooded and taken away. The opposition party on Friday said it holds the State accountable for such heinous crimes.