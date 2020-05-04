Tich Mataz speaks to Tongai Mnangagwa after Prophet Uebert Angel donates three truckloads of mealie meal in Harare South

Presenter Tich Mataz speaks to Harare South MP Tongai Mnangagwa after Prophet Uebert Angel’s charitable foundation delivered three truckloads of mealie meal in his constituency. The Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder last month pledged US$1 million in coronavirus relief aid.

After donations in Chitungwiza, Norton (twice) and parts of South Africa, the Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) was at Belapezi Farm and Dankwerst Farm in Harare South on Sunday to distribute thousands of bags of “Chibatuara” roller meal to deserving families.