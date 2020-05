Ricky Fire Ft Tocky Vibes – Me Daby (Official Video) NAXO Films 2020

Zimdancehall heavyweights Ricky Fire and Tocky Vibes come together for this infectious reggae anthem Me Daby. Check out the video produced by NAXO Films.

Composed by Ricky Fire & Tocky Vibes, Produced by Imusic, Directed By NAXO Films, Bookings [email protected] Contact +263772883861