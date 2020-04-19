Mnangagwa extends lockdown by another 14 days – VIDEO

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended by another 14 days, the country’s lockdown meant to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Mnangagwa initially announced a 21-day lockdown beginning on March 30. The country has recorded 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus with three deaths and two recoveries.

Not everyone is happy with the lockdown with many critics saying it leaves the poor more vulnerable to hunger and safety nets should have been put in place before the lockdown.