Ginimbi’s R40000 show was a mess! We are tired of the milk! – Lynn Fitho

Blogger Lynn Fitho delivers her blunt assessment of flamboyant socialite Ginimbi’s R40000 Instagram twerking show describing it as a “mess” and that “we are tired of the milk!”

With people stuck at home during the lockdown, socialites like “Ginimbi” are certainly filling in the space, his outrageous shows are constantly being taken down by Instagram.