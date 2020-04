Comedian Madam Boss (real name Tyra Chikocho) has a funny way of laughing at herself and disarming her critics. With heated speculation over the last few months about her skin bleaching what does she do, a skit on the same thing. Watch her hilarious #Don’tRushChallenge.

Chikocho is a former gospel musician, who has staged shows alongside Shingisai Suluma, Kudzi Nyakudya and many others. She is also a beauty therapist by profession.