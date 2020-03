Must WATCH: Blunt message for Mnangagwa regime over coronavirus

Must WATCH: Blunt message for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime over the coronavirus.

Outrage greeted an announcement Wednesday that Zanu PF fuel tycoon and financier Kudakwashe Tagwirei had taken over two private hospitals in Harare, which would be upgraded and equipped to accommodate “VIP” coronavirus patients.