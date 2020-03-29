Inside Our Slumber Party – Life Before Coronavirus | Two Zim Girls

Hey Guys! Take a look inside our Level Up Slumber Party, We spent time sharing our stories and getting to know each other before setting our 2020 goals!

We hosted the party in February before social distancing measures were implemented and the Global Pandemic had begun. We hope you’re all safe where you are.

We miss being able to hang out with our friends and having fun! We’ll be hosting more slumber parties as soon as it is safe to do so. We hope you enjoyed our video!

Background

In October 2019, two Zimbabwean ‘girls’ based in the United Kingdom, Michelle Mapfumo (24) and Samantha Mutongi (25) created their YouTube channel ‘Two Zim Girls’.