Zimbo films from Beitbridge Border as SA imposes 21-day lockdown

South Africa imposes 21-day lockdown – Zimbo films from Beitbridge Border

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation that South Africa needed to escalate its response dramatically to curb the spread of infection.

“From midnight on Thursday 26 March until midnight on Thursday 16 April, all South Africans will have to stay at home,” Ramaphosa said.

People will still be able to go out to seek medical care, buy food or collect a social grant.

“While this measure will have a considerable impact on people’s livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater.”