Stay Vigilant, Gara une mwenje be the leading torch rima rine shanje. In these trying times don’t act wise be wise. Teemak Promotions Presents a Flame Lily Media Production.

Zim dancehall hit-maker Stephen Kudzanai Mamhere affectionately known as Enzo Ishall is now under the management of Teemak Promotions having moved from Chillspot Records.