I was his punching bag for four years.. he tried circumcising me with his teeth: Carole | Tuko TV

When Carole Maritim eloped with the man she thought was the love of her life at 21, no one would have told her the same “Tall, Dark and Handsome” man as she calls him, would turn heartless and openly beat her mercilessly in front of her children.

At one point, he even wanted to circumcise her using his teeth saying she was not a “proper” woman. But one day she decided enough was enough