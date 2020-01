Hopewell Chin’ono: Until Zimbabweans take a HARDLINE stance against thieving political elites, you will continue to be victims of your own docile nature!‬

By Hopewell Chin’ono

Until Zimbabweans take a HARDLINE stance against thieving political elites, you will continue to be victims of your own docile nature!‬

‪In South Africa these crooks would be confronted, but in Zimbabwe they are hugged & treated like royalty!‬ Your emancipation will start with YOU and not with outsiders!

Kumusha kwenyu munomutsa mbavha nemutupo here maka pfugama?