Nadia Nakai ft Tshego – More Drugs [Official Music Video]

Nadia Nakai burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s. She appeared on e.tv’s hip-hop show, Shiz Niz, and became the first female rapper to win the show’s Mixtape 101 competition.

She released her debut single, Like Me, in 2013 under Sid Records – a label owned by fellow musician Psyfo (now known as Sidwell).

Nadia released two more songs under the label before signing with Cassper Nyovest’s Family Tree. Cassper helped Nadia drop her biggest hit to date, Naaa Mean in 2017.

She has collaborated with artists such as Riky Rick, Gemini Major and Ice Prince.

Six years after releasing her first single, Nadia finally dropped her highly anticipated debut album, Nadia Naked in June 2019.