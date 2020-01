I’ve been arrested more than 62 times…. fiery Sikhala mocks Mnangagwa ‘vegetables’ speech

“I’ve been arrested more than 62 times….” outspoken Zengeza West MP and opposition MDC Vice National Chairman Job Sikhala mocks President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ‘vegetables’ speech.

Sikhala was the guest speaker at the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) Congress in Gweru on Thursday, 09 January 2020.