WATCH brilliant Mugabe impersonation by Matipedza Karase in Canada

Canada based pilot Matipedza Karase charms a group of friends with this brilliant impersonation of the late President Robert Mugabe during a dinner post Christmas before New Years.

“It was just a small group of us, friends having a dinner post Christmas before New Years. So because I do a lot of Mugabe voice overs they asked me to do a toast.

“And that’s when a few of them recorded it and went viral,” Karase told Nehanda TV.

