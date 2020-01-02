WATCH brilliant Mugabe impersonation by Matipedza Karase in Canada

Canada based pilot Matipedza Karase charms a group of friends with this brilliant impersonation of the late President Robert Mugabe during a dinner post Christmas before New Years.
“It was just a small group of us, friends having a dinner post Christmas before New Years. So because I do a lot of Mugabe voice overs they asked me to do a toast.
“And that’s when a few of them recorded it and went viral,” Karase told Nehanda TV.
