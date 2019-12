Mnangagwa tired of people who tell him what they think he wants to hear – Misihairambwi

Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, the chairperson of the Africa Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption, speaks during the International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration in Harare and says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is tired of people who tell him what he wants to hear.

The symposium was organised by the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and Transparency International Zimbabwe Chapter.