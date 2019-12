Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Nelson Chamisa donates to the elderly and disadvantaged in Bulawayo.

Writing on his Twitter account Chamisa said “Everywhere I look I see the hope of Zimbabwe.The spirit of hope, unity & optimism in the face of adversity. Our Zimbabwean dream belongs to us all.

“As we look to the future & the struggle ahead, we remember those who need our love & kindness in this season. #ChangeStartsWithMe.”