WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester ‘dancing’ in his prison cell goes viral

A video of “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester allegedly dancing in his Mangaung Correctional Centre prison cell has gone viral on social media.

In it, the convicted murderer can be seen dancing dressed in civilian clothes.

Did you know? That Thabo Bester lived luxurious lifestyle in his single cell, where he had multiple gadgets and unauthorised accessories and visitors at the Mangaung Correctional Facility? Here’s a video of his Jamming to music in prison out loud with no stress. pic.twitter.com/tcD89OIaTZ — Fugazi (@Nah_Fugazi) April 14, 2023

It is unclear when the video was recorded, but it’s alleged it happened before his escape in May 2022.

“He wore normal clothes delivered by Nandipha Magudumana on most days and had his own sheets,” read part of the video’s caption.