WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester ‘dancing’ in his prison cell goes viral

By Nehanda TV

A video of “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester allegedly dancing in his Mangaung Correctional Centre prison cell has gone viral on social media.

In it, the convicted murderer can be seen dancing dressed in civilian clothes.

It is unclear when the video was recorded, but it’s alleged it happened before his escape in May 2022.

“He wore normal clothes delivered by Nandipha Magudumana on most days and had his own sheets,” read part of the video’s caption.

