BusinessFeaturedLocal

WATCH: A look inside Zodwa Mkandla’s multi-million dollar mansion

By Nehanda TV 26,933

Ghanaian YouTube personality Wode Maya visits Zimbabwe and gives us a sneak peek into businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla’s multi-million dollar mansion in Harare.

Mkandla is the CEO of Traverze Travel a leading leisure and business travel management company in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to Maya in the video Zodwa says the mansion was partly built by her later former ex-husband Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who died in a car crash in November 2020.

Wode Maya meanwhile now has over 1.1 million You Tube subscribers and says he is using his channel to change the negative perceptions of Africa.

