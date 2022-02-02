WATCH: Spotlight on Zimbabwean Elections: Winner Takes All
Violet Gonda Productions introduces ‘Winner Takes All’ – the first episode in a new series of short video documentaries. This first series looks at the election environment in Zimbabwe. Part 1 examines events since 2018 that have changed dramatically the electoral environment and the relationship of opposition parties.
The other series will shine the spotlight on the economy, corruption, education and any issue of interest to Zimbabweans. We look forward to hearing from you.