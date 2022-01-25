Temba Mliswa responds to company grabbing claims by Paul Westwood

Outspoken Norton MP Temba Mliswa responds to accusations by UK based businessman Paul Westwood who claims the former Zanu PF provincial chairman took advantage of his position in the ruling party and chaotic indigenization laws to illegally seize his company Noshio Motors.

Mliswa fires back and says it was in fact Westwood who abused his close relationship with the then Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri to get him arrested and charged. Westwood meanwhile insists he will continue to seek justice and continue his campaign on the local and international stage.