Following the sad passing away of prominent human rights activist Dewa Mavhinga in South Africa recently, Nehanda TV put together a compilation of tributes from friends and colleagues who knew him.

UK based lawyer and former classmate Brighton Mutebuka, Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) Director and friend Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya, former Zengeza MP Tafadzwa Musekiwa, former colleague Freeman Chari, lawyer Wellington Chimwaradze and Norton MP Temba Mliswa.