Beitbridge border bribes – WATCH

South African National Defence Force soldiers patrol the multi-million rand fence between these two countries. So, how is it possible that the smugglers (also called “carriers”) continue to operate so brazenly? In this exclusive investigation, Carte Blanche takes its cameras inside this criminal network to reveal who’s really running this illicit operation.