VIDEO: Injured MDC councillor tells his story after attack on Chamisa convoy

Masvingo Urban Ward 12 councilor Daniel Mberikunashe, struck and injured by a stone by suspected Zanu PF supporters while traveling to Chief Charumbira’s area in a convoy with MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday.

On Thursday Zanu PF thugs once again attacked and blocked Chamisa in his rural town, Gutu while six of his supporters were reportedly kidnapped.

The main opposition MDC Alliance confirmed on its Twitter handle that six of its supporters have been kidnapped and beaten at an illegal roadblock in Gutu.