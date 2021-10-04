The Closure DNA Show: Season 3 Episode 7 – Tinashe Mugabe in Zaka

Tinashe Mugabe continues with The Closure DNA Show. This is Season 3 Episode 7 filmed 390 kms away from Harare in Zaka.

Despite the controversy surrounding the show, Mugabe has continued to deliver blockbuster episode after episode. Speaking to Nehanda Radio last month, Mugabe said;

“Our greatest idea is that these children are placed to their biological fathers where they get proper care and upbringing.

“It’s sad to note that so many children are segregated in families because the father has doubts about the paternity of the child,” said Mugabe.