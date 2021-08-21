Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
ComedyFeaturedMusic

Kwanayi Java – Tangai Bhawa – Taffy Theman PARODY – Official VIDEO

11,576

Taffy Theman: “Passion Java is everything but a Prophet. He deserves respect for his outstanding work in putting Zimbabwean music on the map, but however he needs to stop masquerading as a Man of God, he confuses God with gold. He is a spiritual charlatan of the highest order.”

From his base in Australia, multi-talented Tafadzwa Ngubozabo a.k.a Taffy Theman has created hilarious videos targeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his predecessor Robert Mugabe, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and many others in the Zanu PF regime.

You might also like More from author
Comments