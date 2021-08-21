Kwanayi Java – Tangai Bhawa – Taffy Theman PARODY – Official VIDEO

Taffy Theman: “Passion Java is everything but a Prophet. He deserves respect for his outstanding work in putting Zimbabwean music on the map, but however he needs to stop masquerading as a Man of God, he confuses God with gold. He is a spiritual charlatan of the highest order.”

From his base in Australia, multi-talented Tafadzwa Ngubozabo a.k.a Taffy Theman has created hilarious videos targeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his predecessor Robert Mugabe, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and many others in the Zanu PF regime.