Just coming off his UK tour and the web-series Road to London, Poptain releases “Sota” a song about getting things done and how some of us are willing to be the Mr / Miss fix things to get things done.

Poptain Yaadbwoy (real name Ameen Jaleel Yaseen) is a Zimdancehall artist. He is most known for his 2020 song Fadza Mutengi