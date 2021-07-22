14 UK deportees arrive in Zimbabwe, whisked away in Zupco buses

14 of the expected 50 deportees branded as “Foreign Offenders” arrived in Zimbabwe from the United Kingdom on 22 July, 2021. ZBC Chief Correspondent Ruben Barwe covered the arrival.

The Zimbabwean government confirmed the returnees were taken to the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM) for quarantine.

“14 Zimbabweans arrived today. They have been taken to ZIPAM where they will have COVID-19 tests and quarantined for 10 days. After being Covid-19 cleared they will join their families and communities,” Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana said.