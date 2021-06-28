Tribute song to Tomato – Sekuru Gudo aka Longman (June 2021)

Tribute song for Lot Magarianzo a.k.a Tomato, a Zimbabwean street comedian who passed away last week. This song was done by his friend Longman.

Mbare based prominent comedian Lot Magarianzo, popularly known as Tomato (30) died at a local hospital after he succumbed to stroke, swollen legs and water in the heart.

Dj Fantan posted on his social media confirming the death of the decorated comedian, insisting Tomato died after being hospitalised for a week due to the ailments.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on of Lot Magarianzo, popularly known as Tomato the comedian,” he said.

“Tomato was hospitalized following a stroke, swollen legs and water in the heart.

“I have spent some moments with you and to me you are a legend, one of the funniest people l knew. Legends don’t die they rest in power, we will always remember you. I am in pain, the entertainment industry has lost an entertainer he was always trending on social media.”