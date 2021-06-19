Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
WATCH: The Real Housemaids of Zimbabwe, Episode 1: Meet the Maids

In Episode 1, we meet the infamous ‘Types of Zimbabwean Housemaids’, and they have a lot to get off their chest. Sisi Sandra has her eye on someone whilst Jane is hatching a plan to mobilise the girls.

