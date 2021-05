Grace Mugabe summoned on charges of burying her late husband at the family homestead – WATCH

The family of late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has expressed shock and anger after it received a letter summoning former first lady Grace Mugabe to exhume her late husband’s body for reburial.

The chief of Zvimba, Mugabe’s home village, where he was buried, says the late Zimbabwean leader was inappropriately buried. He has also accused the family of neglecting his assets. The late leader’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao weighs in on the issue.