Zimbabwe Warriors celebrate qualifying for AFCON 2022 – WATCH

Zimbabwe secured their spot at the 2022 AFCON tournament in Cameroon next year after claiming a narrow 1-0 win over Botswana on Thursday, with Group H rivals Zambia failing to beat Algeria in the night’s other fixture.

