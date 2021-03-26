Zimbabwe Warriors celebrate qualifying for AFCON 2022 – WATCH

Zimbabwe secured their spot at the 2022 AFCON tournament in Cameroon next year after claiming a narrow 1-0 win over Botswana on Thursday, with Group H rivals Zambia failing to beat Algeria in the night’s other fixture.
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Zimbabwe secured their spot at the 2022 AFCON tournament in Cameroon next year after claiming a narrow 1-0 win over Botswana on Thursday, with Group H rivals Zambia failing to beat Algeria in the night’s other fixture.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.