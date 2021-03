The family of the 7-year-old boy who was gruesomely murdered in Murewa in September last year has said it will have to limit the number of mourners at the boy’s burial this Saturday in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Tapiwa Makore was murdered by his uncle and namesake Tapiwa Makore (Snr) with the assistance of his herdboy Tafadzwa Shamba for alleged ritual purposes.