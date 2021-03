Ziso Regondo TV brings you a summary of the war of words between Prophet Passion Java and Apostle Talent Chiwenga and the other one featuring heavyweight comedians Dhafu and Gonyeti.

The Java-Chiwenga feud has been rumbling from last year after Apostle Chiwenga had a go at Prophet Java for being a fake prophet who changed his name from Panganai, Java hit back by accusing him of having his own wife killed ‘kuchekeresa” in a car accident.