How Zanu PF plans to stop Chamisa becoming president | The Week | S10 Ep02

Comrades, It’s been another truly patriotic week as the chefs get Vaccine jabs before the citizens, Zanu PF says Pamberi neOne Party state, MDC Alliance becomes the party resisting white farmers and the sad situation around the eviction of the Chilonga villagers continues.

Magamba TV is Zimbabwe’s leading producer of cutting edge political satire and comedy shows. Magamba TV’s productions include The Week, Zambezi News, Tsaona, Askana, Mythbusters & The Africa Round Up. Magamba TV is brought to you by Magamba Network.